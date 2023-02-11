Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,476 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 2.8 %

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading

