Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $723,750.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12.

On Monday, December 5th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00.

Tesla Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $196.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.92. The firm has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

