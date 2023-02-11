TFI International Inc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.14 Per Share (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $10.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.59.
TFI International Stock Performance
