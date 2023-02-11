The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $43.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

