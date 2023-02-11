The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $40.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

