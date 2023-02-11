The Goldman Sachs Group Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $42.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

