The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.