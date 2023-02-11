The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

