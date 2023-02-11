The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.