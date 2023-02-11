The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,713 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Mosaic worth $39,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Mosaic by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 114,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Mosaic by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 186,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE MOS opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

