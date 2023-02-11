The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein Sells 20,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $186.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.87. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,535,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

