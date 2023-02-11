The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Cut by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of WMB opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

