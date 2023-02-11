Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74.

Insider Activity

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 369.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Timken by 15.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Timken by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

