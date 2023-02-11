Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,874 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $28.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

