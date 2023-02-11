Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in CF Industries by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,231,000 after buying an additional 370,198 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,268,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

