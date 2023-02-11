Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,104.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $987.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $933.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre Profile

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.