Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 10,231 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Etsy worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.