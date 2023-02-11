Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 123,769 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,769 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.34. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

