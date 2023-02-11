Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 143,325 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,325 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $101.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

