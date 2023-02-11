Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 14,650 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

