Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 20,543 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,543 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,531,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 357,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

HIG stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

