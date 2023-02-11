Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,815 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 475.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 106,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

WST opened at $271.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.69. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

