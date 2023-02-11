Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,009 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after acquiring an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,380,000 after acquiring an additional 79,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $322.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $485.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

