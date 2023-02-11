Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 40,725 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,725 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. StockNews.com cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

