Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,925 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

