Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

