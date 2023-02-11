Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 11.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 144,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,922,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,859 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

