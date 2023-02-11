Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,909,000 after purchasing an additional 177,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,859. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.