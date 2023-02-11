Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 350 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Timken by 71.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 703,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 175,214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 724.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 132,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Timken Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKR stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Timken’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

