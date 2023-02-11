Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Wolfe Research cut Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.43.
Tripadvisor Price Performance
Shares of TRIP stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
