Truist Financial Raises New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $65.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEWR. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.57.

New Relic Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NEWR opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,813 shares of company stock valued at $24,513,608. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in New Relic by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 151.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in New Relic by 620.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Articles

