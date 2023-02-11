Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

