Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.85.
About Ucore Rare Metals
