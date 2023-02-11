Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,568 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.75% of Umpqua worth $28,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Umpqua by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

