United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

