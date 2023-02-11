United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of United Rentals worth $43,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.46.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $448.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $466.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

