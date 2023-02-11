Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Down 96.9% in January

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Price Performance

UNRV stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unrivaled Brands had a negative net margin of 281.18% and a negative return on equity of 191.71%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.