Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Position Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 539,123 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 203.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 441,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unum Group Price Performance

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

