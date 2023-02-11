Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Short Interest Update

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS URBDF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (URBDF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.