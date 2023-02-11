USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $91.77.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,702.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 965.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

