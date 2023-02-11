USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,817 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 164.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,551 over the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global Profile

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

