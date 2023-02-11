USS Investment Management Ltd Has $670,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $55.68 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

