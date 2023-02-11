USS Investment Management Ltd Has $792,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $53.06 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.