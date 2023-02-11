USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nuvei by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

