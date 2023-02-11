USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. MKM Partners cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.29. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

