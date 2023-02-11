USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,318,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 233,400 shares of company stock worth $1,858,827. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RKT opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

