USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,990 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after purchasing an additional 607,191 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $69.45 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

