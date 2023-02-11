USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,344 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 1.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Futu by 8,410.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

