USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 9,555 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 935,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,965,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -241.07%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

