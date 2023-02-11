USS Investment Management Ltd Takes $596,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARAA stock opened at 24.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is 23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of 17.75 and a fifty-two week high of 41.87.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

