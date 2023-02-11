USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $151.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

